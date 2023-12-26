Chelsea x Crystal Palace: onde assistir, escalações e arbitragem

Premier League 2023/24 – 19ª rodada
Data e horário: 27/12/2023, às 16h30 (de Brasília)
Local: Stamford Bridge, em Londres (ING)
CHELSEA: Petrovic; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile e Colwill; Moisés Caicedo, Gallagher e Enzo Fernández; Palmer, Sterling e Jackson. Técnico: Mauricio Pochettino
CRYSTAL PALACE: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Riedewald, Richards; Olise, Schlupp, Clyne; Mateta. Técnico: Roy Hodgson
Árbitro: Michael Salisbury
Jogos da 19ª rodada do Inglês
Terça-feira (26/12)
Newcastle 1×3 Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United x Luton Town – 12h
Bournemouth x Fulham – 12h
Burnley x Liverpool – 14h30
Manchester United x Aston Villa -17h
Quarta-feira (27/12)
Chelsea x Crystal Palace – 16h30
Brentford x Wolverhampton – 16h30
Everton x Manchester City – 17h15
Quinta-feira (28/12)
Brighton x Tottenham – 16h30
Arsenal x West Ham -17h15
