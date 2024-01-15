Principais produções indicadas ao Emmy estão no streaming

A cerimônia de entrega do Emmy poderá ser acompanhada pelos espectadores brasileiros nesta segunda-feira, 15, a partir das 21h30. Com apresentação do ator e comediante Anthony Anderson, ela será transmitida ao vivo pela plataforma HBO Max e pelo canal pago TNT.

O Emmy é a principal premiação da televisão norte-americana e quase todos os concorrentes estão disponíveis no streaming.

Veja os indicados em série, ator e atriz e onde assisti-los no streaming

COMÉDIA

Série

Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Barry (Amazon Prime Video)

O Urso (Star+)

Jury Duty (Amazon Prime Video)

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Star+)

Ted Lasso (AppleTV+)

Wandinha (Netflix)

Ator

Bill Hader, Barry

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Falando a Real (AppleTV+)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, O Urso

Atriz

Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (não disponível no streaming)

Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

DRAMA

Melhor série

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

A Casa do Dragão (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Netflix)

Melhor Ator

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Star+)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Melhor Atriz

Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família (AppleTV+)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Star+, Paramount, Globoplay e Amazon Prime Video)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, A Diplomata (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession

As informações são do jornal O Estado de S. Paulo.