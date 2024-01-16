Emmy Awards: Veja a lista de vencedores da 75ª edição da premiação

A 75ª edição do Emmy Awards, premiação da Academia de Televisão, aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 15. O evento foi adiado por quatro meses devido à greve dos roteiristas e atores que ocorreu em 2023.

O ator e comediante Anthony Anderson apresentou a edição deste ano. Os destaques da noite foram as séries O Urso, que ganhou as seis categorias pelas quais foi indicada, e Succession, que ganhou seis das catorze categorias que foi indicada.

Treta também estava no ranking de títulos com maiores indicações na premiação e, das nove categorias que concorria, venceu cinco. As expectativas estavam altas para White Lotus, porém, das 12 indicações, a produção só conquistou uma categoria: Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série de drama por seu trabalho na segunda temporada.

Ao final da premiação, alguns nomes da indústria que morreram no ano de 2023 foram homenageados com uma performance de Charlie Puth no piano. Como esperado, Matthew Perry foi um desses nomes. A foto do intérprete de Chandler apareceu no telão do evento ao som de I'll Be There for You, música abertura da série Friends.

Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2024 (que estão em negrito):

Comédia

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante





- Alex Borstein, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

- Ayo Edebiri, O Urso

- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

- Jessica Williams, Falando a Real

Melhor Atriz

- Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar

- Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

- Jenna Ortega, Wandinha

Melhor Série

- Abbott Elementary

- Barry

- O Urso

- Jury Duty

- Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

- Only Murders in the Building

- Ted Lasso

- Wandinha

Melhor Ator

- Bill Hader, Barry

- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

- Jason Segel, Falando a Real

- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

- Jeremy Allen White, O Urso

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

- Anthony Carrigan, Barry

- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

- James Marsden, Jury Duty

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, O Urso

- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

- Henry Winkler, Barry

Direção

- Bill Hader, Barry

- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

- Christopher Storer, O Urso

- Amy Sherman-Palladino, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

- Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat: Um Show de Loucuras

- Tim Burton, Wandinha

Melhor Roteiro

- Barry

- Jury Duty

- Only Murders in the Building

- Ted Lasso

- O Urso

- The Other Two

Drama

Melhor Série

- Andor

- Better Call Saul

- The Crown

- A Casa do Dragão

- The Last of Us

- Succession

- The White Lotus

- Yellowjackets

Melhor Ator

- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

- Brian Cox, Succession

- Kieran Culkin, Succession

- Jeremy Strong, Succession

- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Melhor Atriz

- Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família

- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

- Keri Russell, A Diplomata

- Sarah Snook, Succession

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

- Nicholas Braun, Succession

- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

- Theo James, The White Lotus

- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

- Alan Ruck, Succession

- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Melhor Roteiro

- Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

- Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

- Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

- Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

- The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

- Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding





- The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Direção

- Benjamin Caron, Andor

- Dearbhla Walsh, Mal de Família

- Andrij Parekh, Succession





- Mark Mylod, Succession

- Lorene Scafaria, Succession

- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us

- Mike White, The White Lotus

Formato limitado ou série de TV

Melhor Série

- Treta

- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

- Daisy Jones & the Six

- A Nova Vida de Toby

- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor Ator





- Taron Egerton, Black Bird

- Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

- Evan Peters, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

- Steven Yeun, Treta

Melhor Atriz





- Dodanique Fishback, Enxame

- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

- Lizzy Caplan, A Nova Vida de Toby

- Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

- Ali Wong, Treta

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

- Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird





- Richard Jenkins Dahmer, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano

- Joseph Lee, Treta

- Ray Liotta, Black Bird

- Young Mazino, Treta

- Jesse Plemons, Amor e Morte

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante





- Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

- Maria Bello, Treta

- Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby

- Juliette Lewis, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução

- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano





- Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida

Melhor Direção

- Treta - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light





- Treta - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator

- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat

- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced

- A Nova Vida de Toby: Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time

- Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Melhor Roteiro

- Treta - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain





- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

- A Nova Vida de Toby - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

- Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)

- Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Melhor Série de Variedade Roteirizada

- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)





- Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Melhor Reality/Série de competição

- The Amazing Race

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Survivor

- Top Chef

- The Voice

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Variedades

- The Daily Show com Trevor Noah

- Last Week Tonight com John Oliver

- Late Night com Seth Meyers

- The Late Show com Stephen Colbert

- Saturday Night Live

Melhor Talk Show

- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

- The Late Show com Stephen Colbert (CBS)

- The Problem com Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Melhor Especial de Variedade Ao Vivo

- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

- Elton John: O Show da Despedida (Disney+)

- The Oscars (ABC)

- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)