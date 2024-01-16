Emmy Awards: Veja a lista de vencedores da 75ª edição da premiação

O ator e comediante Anthony Anderson apresentou a edição deste ano. Os destaques da noite foram as séries O Urso, que ganhou as seis categorias pelas quais foi indicada, e Succession, que ganhou seis das catorze categorias que foi indicada.
Treta também estava no ranking de títulos com maiores indicações na premiação e, das nove categorias que concorria, venceu cinco. As expectativas estavam altas para White Lotus, porém, das 12 indicações, a produção só conquistou uma categoria: Jennifer Coolidge venceu como Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série de drama por seu trabalho na segunda temporada.
Ao final da premiação, alguns nomes da indústria que morreram no ano de 2023 foram homenageados com uma performance de Charlie Puth no piano. Como esperado, Matthew Perry foi um desses nomes. A foto do intérprete de Chandler apareceu no telão do evento ao som de I'll Be There for You, música abertura da série Friends.
Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2024 (que estão em negrito):
Comédia
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Alex Borstein, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, O Urso
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Falando a Real
Melhor Atriz
- Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar
- Rachel Brosnahan, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
Melhor Série
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- O Urso
- Jury Duty
- Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wandinha
Melhor Ator
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Falando a Real
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, O Urso
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, O Urso
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Direção
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
- Christopher Storer, O Urso
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat: Um Show de Loucuras
- Tim Burton, Wandinha
Melhor Roteiro
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- O Urso
- The Other Two
Drama
Melhor Série
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- A Casa do Dragão
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Melhor Ator
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Melhor Atriz
- Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, A Diplomata
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Melhor Roteiro
- Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out
- Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick
- Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot
- Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone
- The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time
- Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding
- The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Direção
- Benjamin Caron, Andor
- Dearbhla Walsh, Mal de Família
- Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Mark Mylod, Succession
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Peter Hoar, The Last of Us
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Formato limitado ou série de TV
Melhor Série
- Treta
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- A Nova Vida de Toby
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Melhor Ator
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
- Evan Peters, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Treta
Melhor Atriz
- Dodanique Fishback, Enxame
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Lizzy Caplan, A Nova Vida de Toby
- Kathryn Hahn, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong, Treta
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
- Murray Bartlett, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins Dahmer, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Joseph Lee, Treta
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Treta
- Jesse Plemons, Amor e Morte
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
- Annaleigh Ashford, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
- Maria Bello, Treta
- Claire Danes, A Nova Vida de Toby
- Juliette Lewis, Bem-Vindos ao Clube da Sedução
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano
- Merritt Wever, As Pequenas Coisas da Vida
Melhor Direção
- Treta - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light
- Treta - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat
- Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced
- A Nova Vida de Toby: Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time
- Prey - Dan Trachtenberg
Melhor Roteiro
- Treta - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain
- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)
- A Nova Vida de Toby - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time
- Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)
- Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Melhor Série de Variedade Roteirizada
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Melhor Reality/Série de competição
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Variedades
- The Daily Show com Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight com John Oliver
- Late Night com Seth Meyers
- The Late Show com Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Melhor Talk Show
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show com Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem com Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Melhor Especial de Variedade Ao Vivo
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- Elton John: O Show da Despedida (Disney+)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)