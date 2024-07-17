Emmy 2024: Veja lista de indicados para a premiação

As séries que estão na disputa pelo prêmio entraram em exibição de 1° de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024, nas categorias de drama, comédia, minissérie, antologia, filme para a TV, reality shows, realities de competição e programas de variedades.
Na edição de 2023, a premiação foi adiada devido à greve promovida pelo sindicato dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, tendo sido exibida apenas em janeiro deste ano.
Dentre os indicados, destacam-se as séries O Urso e Abbott Elementary, que estiveram presentes na edição anterior e ganharam em diversas categorias. Veja todos os vencedores da edição anterior
Melhor série de drama
O Problema dos 3 Corpos
Fallout
Sr. & Sra. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - A Idade Dourada
Maya Erskine - Sr. & Sra. Smith
Anna Sawai - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Melhor ator em série de drama
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Dominic West - The Crown
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Christine Baranski - A Idade Dourada
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Tadanobu Asano - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Melhor roteiro em série de drama
Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - Fallout
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - Sr. & Sra. Smith
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Will Smith - Slow Horses
Melhor direção em série de drama
Stephen Daldry - The Crown
Mimi Leder - The Morning Show
Hiro Murai - Sr. & Sra. Smith
Frederick E. O. Toye - Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Saul Metzstein - Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield - Winning Time
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary
O Urso
Segura a Onda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - O Urso
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Carol Brunett - Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas - O Urso
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Lionel Boyce - O Urso
Paul W. Downs - Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bacharach - O Urso
Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Melhor roteiro em série de comédia
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - O Urso
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - Hacks
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor direção em série de comédia
Randall Einhorn - Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer - O Urso
Ramy Youssef - O Urso
Guy Richie -Magnatas do Crime
Lucia Aniello - Hacks
Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
Melhor minissérie ou antologia
Bebê Rena
Fargo
Uma Questão de Química
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou antologia
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Uma Questão de Química
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofia Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Melhor ator em minissérie ou antologia
Matt Bomer - Companheiros de Viagem
Richard Gadd - Bebê Rena
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk
Jessica Gunning - Bebê Rena
Aja Naomi King - Uma Questão de Química
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau - Bebê Rena
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
Jonathan Bailey - Companheiros de Viagem
Robert Downey Jr. - O Simpatizante
Tom Goodman-Hill - Bebê Rena
John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris - Fargo
Lewis Pullman - Uma Questão de Química
Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
Ricard Gadd - Bebê Rena
Charlie Brooker - Black mirror
Noah Hawley - Fargo
Ron Nyswaner - Companheiros de Viagem
Steven Zaillian - Ripley
Issa López - True Detective: Night Country
Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
Weronika Tofilska - Bebê Rena
Noah Hawley - Fargo
Gus Van Sant - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Millicent Shelton - Uma Questão de Química
Steven Zaillian - Ripley
Issa López -True Detective: Night Country
Melhor Talk-Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Melhor reality de competição
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Melhor série de animação
Samurai de Olhos Azuis
Scavengers Reign
Os Simpsons
X-Men '97
Melhor design de produção para um programa narrativo contemporâneo (uma hora ou mais)
The Crown
Fargo
Magnatas do Crime
The Morning Show
True Detective: Night Country
Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo de época ou de fantasia (uma hora ou mais
Fallout
A Idade Dourada
Palm Royale
Ripley
Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão
Melhor design de produção em um programa narrativo (meia-hora)
O Urso
Frasier
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor design de produção em série de variedades ou reality show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Round 6: O Desafio
Melhor design de produção em especial de TV
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Melhor coreografia em programas de variedades ou reality shows
Dancing With The Stars
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
76th Annual Tony Awards