Veja o ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados da história, segundo britânicos

Ranking dos 25 álbuns mais superestimados, segundo o 'The Independent'
01. Interpol - Turn on the Bright Lights
02. Radiohead - Kid A
03. The Horrors - Primary Colours
04. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Trout Mask Replica
05. Florence + The Machine - Lungs
06. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV
07. Nirvana - In Utero
08. Coldplay - Parachutes
09. Jeff Buckley - Grace
10. The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
11. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
12. Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
13. Boygenius - The Record
14. Sex Pistols - Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols
15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Letter to You
16. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
17. U2 - Songs of Innocence
18. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure
19. The White Stripes - Elephant
20. David Bowie - Low
21. Lorde - Tennis Court
22. PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
23. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
24. The Beatles - Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
25. Madonna - Confessions on a Dance Floor