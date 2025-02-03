Grammy 2025: Beyoncé é a principal vencedora da noite; veja lista, com Beatles e Chappell Roan

O Grammy 2025 reconheceu os maiores destaques da música no último ano neste domingo, 2. O prêmio mais importante da noite, Melhor Álbum, foi entregue pelo corpo de bombeiros de Los Angeles a Beyoncé por Cowboy Carter.
A premiação teve Kendrick Lamar como um dos grandes destaques. Ele venceu cinco prêmios com Not Like Us, incluindo Música do Ano e Gravação do Ano.
Dentre os indicados, também estiveram brasileiros. Milton Nascimento concorreu ao prêmio de Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz por Milton + Esperanza ao lado da norte-americana Esperanza Spalding, mas perdeu a categoria para Samara Joy, a mesma artista que venceu de Anitta na categoria de Artista Revelação em 2023.
Anitta disputou o prêmio de Pop Latino pelo álbum Funk Generation, mas perdeu para Shakira. A colombiana venceu a categoria com o marcante Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran e dedicou o troféu aos imigrantes.
Pouco antes do início da cerimônia, o Grammy já começou a anunciar os vencedores. Os Beatles venceram a categoria de Melhor Performance de Rock por Now And Then. A banda também disputou o prêmio de Gravação do Ano.
A primeira a receber um prêmio durante a cerimônia foi Doechii, terceira mulher a vencer a categoria Melhor Álbum de Rap. Logo em seguida, Sabrina Carpenter foi a vencedora do prêmio de Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal e Beyoncé, de Melhor Álbum Country.
Chappell Roan venceu uma das categorias mais concorridas da noite, a de Artista Revelação, e fez um discurso impactante sobre suporte a artistas em início de carreira, além de criticar a indústria musical.
Veja a lista dos vencedores do Grammy 2025:
Música do Ano
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Revelação do Ano
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan (VENCEDORA)
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Álbum do Ano
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (VENCEDORA)
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Gravação do Ano
The Beatles - Now And Then
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Charli xcx - 360
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
Anitta - Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Kany García - García
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran (VENCEDORA)
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Melhor Performance Solo Pop
Beyoncé - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Performance Pop Duo ou Grupo
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix
Beyoncé e Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet (VENCEDORA)
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On
Four Tet - Loved
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender (VENCEDORES)
Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Melhor Gravação de Dance Pop
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Charli XCX - Von Dutch (VENCEDORA)
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica
Charli XCX - Brat (VENCEDORA)
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Melhor Gravação Remixada
Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) (VENCEDORA)
Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico
Alissia
Daniel Nigro (VENCEDOR)
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico
Amy Allen (VENCEDORA)
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Melhor Performance de Rock
The Beatles - Now and Then (VENCEDORES)
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor Performance de Metal
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (VENCEDORES)
Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
Metallica - Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Melhor Canção de Rock
The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - Dilemma
Idles - Gift Horse
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
St. Vincent - Broken Man (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Performance de Música Alternativa
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Performance de R&B
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhené Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET) (VENCEDORA)
SZA - Saturn
Melhor Performance Tradicional de R&B
Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
Lucky Daye - That's You (VENCEDOR)
Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
Muni Long - Make Me Forget
Melhor Canção de R&B
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Kehlani - After Hours
Muni Long - Ruined Me
SZA - Saturn (VENCEDORA)
Tems - Burning
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (VENCEDORA)
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries - Why Lawd? (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe) (VENCEDOR)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Melhor Performance de Rap
Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii - Nissan Altima
Eminem - Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM (VENCEDORAS)
Melhor Canção de Rap
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal (VENCEDORA)
Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You
J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Melhor Álbum de Poesia Falada
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Performance de Jazz
The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance (VENCEDORES)
Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined (VENCEDOR)
John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
Miguel Zenón - Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
Eliane Elias - Time and Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
Horacio 'El Negro' Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives! (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin (VENCEDORA)
Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive - Good Together
Norah Jones - Visions (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage - Speak to Me
Mark Guiliana - Mark
Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Hell's Kitchen (VENCEDOR)
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Melhor Performance Solo Country
Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman (VENCEDOR)
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor Performance Duo ou Grupo de Country
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted (VENCEDORAS)
Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Melhor Canção Country
Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect (VENCEDORA)
Post Malone com Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor Álbum Country
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter (VENCEDORA)
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Melhor Performance de American Roots
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood - Nothing in Rambling
Rhiannon Giddens - The Ballad of Sally Anne
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - Lighthouse (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Performance de Música Americana
Beyoncé - Ya Ya
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Trainload of Sky
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - Don't Do Me Good
Madison Cunningham - Subtitles
Sarah Jarosz - Runaway Train
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Canção de American Roots
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - All in Good Time
Mark Knopfler - Ahead of the Game
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Sierra Ferrell - American Dreaming (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Álbum de Americana
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell - Trail of Flowers (VENCEDORA)
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built a World
Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
The Del McCoury Band - Songs of Love and Life
Sister Sadie - No Fear
Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
Little Feat - Sam's Place
Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal - Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa (VENCEDOR)
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
Antonio Vergara - The Fury
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster - Mileage (VENCEDORA)
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It on Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Melhor Álbum de Folk
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland (VENCEDORES)
Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Melhor Álbum de Música Regional Roots
Big Chief Monk com J'wan Boudreaux - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe'a - Kuini (VENCEDOR)
New Breed Brass Band com Trombone Shorty - Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble - Stories From the Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back to My Roots
Melhor Performance/Canção Gospel
Doe - Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah (VENCEDORES)
Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
Melhor Performance/Canção de Música Cristã Contemporânea
Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans - Holy Forever (Live)
CeCe Winans - That's My King (VENCEDORA)
Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore - Praise
Honor & Glory & Disciple - Firm Foundation (He Won't)
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore - In the Name of Jesus
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard - In the Room
Melhor Álbum Gospel
CeCe Winans - More Than This (VENCEDORA)
Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
Kirk Franklin - Father's Day
Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
Brandon Lake - Coat of Many Colors
Doe - Heart of a Human (VENCEDORA)
Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank - Child of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete
Melhor Álbum de Roots Gospel
Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
Cory Henry - Church (VENCEDOR)
The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody
Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According to Mark
The Nelons - Loving You
Melhor Álbum de Música Urbana
Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Feid - Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin - Rayo
Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan (VENCEDOR)
Young Miko - Att.
Melhor Álbum de Rock ou Alternativo Latino
Cimafunk - Pa' Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso - Grasa
Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluindo Tejano)
Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 (VENCEDOR)
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Melhor Álbum Tropical Latino
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony - Muevense
Sheila E. - Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Performance Musical Global
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - Sunlight to My Soul
Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere
Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung - Kashira
Rocky Dawuni - Rise
Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - Bemba Colorá (VENCEDORAS)
Melhor Performance de Música Africana
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Burna Boy - Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe (VENCEDORA)
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes
Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II (VENCEDORES)
Rema - Heis
Tems - Born in the Wild
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe) (VENCEDORES)
Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
The Wailers - Evolution
Melhor Álbum de New Age, Ambient ou Chant
Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding - Visions of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria - Warriors of Light
Ricky Kej - Break of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Álbum de Música Infantil
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
John Legend - My Favorite Dream
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo! (VENCEDORES)
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival
Melhor Álbum de Comédia
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer (VENCEDOR)
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Melhor Gravação de Audiolivro, Narração e Narração de Histórias
Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration (VENCEDOR)
Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein (VENCEDORES)
Various Artists - The Color Purple
Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists - Saltburn
Various Artists - Twisters: The Album
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídia Visual (inclui cinema e televisão)
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two (VENCEDOR)
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shogun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Melhor Trilha Sonora para Videogames e Outras Mídias Interativas
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (VENCEDORA)
Melhor Canção Escrita para Mídia Visual
Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary "American Symphony") (VENCEDOR)
Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Melhor Videoclipe
A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif
Charli XCX - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (VENCEDOR)
Taylor Swift com Post Malone - Fortnight
Melhor Filme Musical
Jon Batiste - American Symphony (VENCEDOR)
June Carter Cash - June
Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists - The Greatest Night in Pop
Melhor Pacote de Gravação
The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
Charli XCX - Brat (VENCEDORA)
iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green - Baker Hotel
Melhor Pacote em Caixa ou Edição Limitada Especial
Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
John Lennon - Mind Games (VENCEDOR)
Kate Bush - Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
Nirvana - In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago
Melhores Notas de Álbum
Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney's Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art of the Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial (VENCEDORES)
Various Artists - SONtrack Original de la Película "Al Son de Beno"
Melhor Álbum Histórico
King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial (VENCEDORES)
Paul Robeson - Paul Robeson - Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
Prince & the New Power Generation - Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Melhor Engenharia de Álbum, Não Clássico
Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Peter Gabriel - I/O (VENCEDOR)
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Willow - Empathogen
Melhor Engenharia de Álbum, Clássico
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 - Bates: Resurrexit (Live) (VENCEDORES)
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble - Timo Andres: The Blind Banister
Produtor do Ano, Clássico
Christoph Franke
Dirk Sobotka
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone (VENCEDORA)
Erica Brenner
Morten Lindberg
Melhor Álbum de Áudio Imersivo
Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen - Pax
Peter Gabriel - I/O (In-Side Mix) (VENCEDOR)
Ray Charles & Various Artists - Genius Loves Company
Roxy Music - Avalon
Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies - Henning Sommerro: Borders
Melhor Composição Instrumental
Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman - Strands (VENCEDORES)
André 3000 - I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a "Rap" Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
Christopher Zuar Orchestra - Communion
Shelly Berg - At Last
Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou A Cappella
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue(Grass)
Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy - Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)
Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water (VENCEDORES)
Säje - Silent Night
Scott Hoying Featuring Säje & Tonality - Rose Without the Thorns
Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais
Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping at Last - The Sound of Silence
John Legend - Always Come Back
Säje Featuring Regina Carter - Alma (VENCEDORAS)
Willow - Big Feelings
The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher - Last Surprise (From "Persona 5")
Melhor Performance de Orquestra
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony in C Major
Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Firebird
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop - John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance
Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen
Melhor Gravação de Ópera
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale - John Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Puts: The Hours
San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony - Saariaho: Adriana Mater (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Performance de Coral
Apollo's Fire & Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel in Egypt, HWV 54
The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY - Sheehan: Akathist
The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz - Ochre (VENCEDORES)
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard - Clear Voices in the Dark
True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright: Choral Music of Jake Runestad
Melhor Performance de Kúsica de Câmara/Pequeno Conjunto
Caroline Shaw & So Percussion - Rectangles and Circumstance (VENCEDORES)
JACK Quartet - John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles
Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone - Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales
Miró Quartet - Home
Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97 "Archduke""
Melhor Solo de Instrumento Clássico
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing (VENCEDOR)
Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra - Perry: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Mak Grgic & Ensemble Dissonance - Entourer
Seth Parker Woods - Eastman The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc
Víkingur Ólafsson - J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations
Melhor Álbum Vocal Solo Clássico
Fotina Naumenko - Bespoke Songs
Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d'Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann - Beyond the Years (VENCEDORAS)
Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings - A Change Is Gonna Come
Will Liverman & Jonathan King - Show Me the Way
Melhor Compêndio Clássico
Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta - Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto
Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - BeLonging
Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro - Mythologies II
Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart - American Counterpoints
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas - Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)
Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea
Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello
Decoda - Coleman: Revelry
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Eighth Blackbird - Lang: Composition as Explanation
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (VENCEDORES)