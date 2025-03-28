Quais são as melhores músicas 'dance' da história? Confira lista da 'Billboard'

A revista americana Billboard reuniu seus editores para criar um ranking das 100 melhores músicas "dance" de todos os tempos.
Com uma variedade imensa, a seleção de canções chamou atenção por contar com apenas uma faixa dessa década e por deixar de fora Britney Spears e Lady Gaga.
Madonna, que é considerada uma das maiores artistas pops da história, só foi mencionada uma vez na lista. Confira as escolhas da revista abaixo:
100: Rather Be - Clean Bandit
99: Little Fluffy Clouds - The Orb
98: Blind - Hercules & Love Affair
97: You & Me - Flume Remix - Disclosure & Eliza Doolittle
96. Clarity - Zedd & Foxes
95. Papua New Guinea - The Future Sound of London
94. The Melody - Carl Craig
93. When Love Takes Over - David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland
92. Move Your Feet - Junior Senior
91. Lost in Music - Sister Sledge
90. Free (Mood II Swing Radio Edit) - Ultra Naté & Mood II Swing
89. Another Night - Real McCoy
88. House of Jealous Lovers - The Rapture
87. Acid Tracks - Phuture
86. Cinema (feat. Gary Go) - Skrillex Remix - Benny Benassi
85. Do You Wanna Funk? - Patrick Cowley & Sylvester
84. D.M.S.R - Prince
83. The Rockafeller Shank - Fatboy Slim
82. Pull Up To The Bumper - Grace Jones
81. Windowlicker - Aphex Twin
80. Harlem Shake - Bauuer
79. Where Love Lives - Alison Limerick
78. Around the World - Daft Punk
77. Clear - Cybotron
76. D.A.N.C.E - Justice
75. Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) - DJ Spiller feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor
74. Barbra Streisand - Duck Sauce
73. MacArthur Park Suite - Donna Summer
72. It's Not Right But It's Okay (Thunderpuss Remix) - Whitney Houston
71. Lola's Theme - Radio Edit - The Shapeshifters
70. Sun & Moon - Above & Beyond
69. Glue - Bicep
68. Cola - CamelPhat
67. The Whistle Song - Frankie Knuckles
66. The Funk Phenomena - Armand Van Helden
65. Sandstorm - Darude
64. Silence (DJ Tiësto's In Search of Sunrise Remix) - Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan
63. Let the Music Play - Shannon
62. Last Night a DJ Saved My Life - Indeep
61. Don't You Worry Child - Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin
60. Pon De Floor - Major Lazer
59. Children - Robert Miles
58. The Music Anthem (Move Your Body) - Marshall Jefferson
57. Call On Me - Eric Prydz
56. Good Life - Inner City
55. Don't Leave Me This Way - Thelma Houston
54. Computer Love - Kraftwerk
53. French Kiss - Lil'Louis
52. Together Again - Janet Jackson
51. The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) - The Bucketheads
50. Where's Your Head At - Basement Jaxx
49. Strings Of Life - Rhythm Is Rhythm (Derrick May)
48. Better Off Alone - Alice Deejay
47. Firestarter - The Prodigy
46. Where Are Ü Now - Jack Ü e Justin Bieber
45. Go - Moby
44. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
43. Heart Of Glass - Blondie
42. Energy Flash - Joey Bletram
41. Everybody Everybody - Black Box
40. The Percolator - Cajmere
39. Rockit - Herbie Hankcok
38. Chime (Edit) - Orbital
37. Pump Up the Jam - Technotronic
36. More, More, More - Andrea Truce Connection
35. Nightcall - Kavinsky
34. Rhythm of the Night - Corona
33. Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
32. I Remember - deadmau5 & Kaskade
31. Latch - Disclosure feat. Sam Smith
30. Deep Inside - Hardrive, Barbara Tucker & Louie Vega
29. We Found Love - Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
28. Satisfaction - Benny Benassi
27. We Are Your Friends - Justice vs. Simian
26. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C&C Music Factory
25. Missing - Everything But the Girl
24. Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless) - Crystal Waters
23. Vogue - Madonna
22. Lady (Hear Me Tonight) - Modjo
21. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
20. Inspector Norse - Todd Terje
19. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester
18. Mistery of Love - Mr. Fingers
17. Dancing On My Own - Robyn
16. Can't Get You out of My Head - Kylie Minogue
15. Blue Monday - New Order
14. Levels - Avicii
13. Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force
12. Inner City Life - Goldie
11. Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites - Skrillex
10. Good Times - Chic
9. Show Me Love - Robin S
8. Born Slippy (Nuxx) - Underworld
7. Supernature - Cerrone
6. Music Sounds Better With You - Stardust
5. Your Love - Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
4. Bloc Rockin' Beats - The Chemical Brothers
3. One More Time - Daft Punk
2. Groove Is in the Heart - Deee-Lite
1. I Feel Love - Donna Summer
*Estagiária sob supervisão de Charlise Morais