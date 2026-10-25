Setlist do Iron Maiden em São Paulo: veja músicas do show deste domingo

O Iron Maiden retorna ao Brasil para três shows. O primeiro deles, já neste domingo, 25, será no Nubank Parque.

A lendária banda de metal também se apresenta na capital paulista na terça, 27, e em Curitiba, no dia seguinte, na Arena da Baixada. A partir das 19h10 o Alter Bridge assume o palco, enquanto a Donzela começa às 20h50.

A turnê Run For Your Lives traz, em sua maioria, clássicos da banda. O setlist escolhido para o giro está focado nos nove primeiros álbuns dos britânicos.

Com hits como Run to the Hills, Fear of the Dark e The Number of the Beast, além de músicas da fase Paul Di'Anno, como Iron Maiden e Murders in th Rue Morgue, confira abaixo o setlist:

Murders in the Rue Morgue

Wrathchild

Killers

Phantom of the Opera

The Number of the Beast

Infinite Dreams

Powerslave

2 Minutes to Midnight

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Run to the Hills

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

The Trooper

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden